Raiders release LB Germaine Pratt

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt is no longer a member of the Raiders.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced at a Monday press conference that Pratt has been released. Pratt did not travel with the team to Sunday’s game against the Colts, but is not injured.

Pratt signed with the team this offseason and started the first four games of the season, but Carroll explained that the Raiders want to move in a “different direction.”

Pratt had 25 tackles and two passes defensed for the Raiders. He made 88 starts over six seasons with the Bengals before moving on to Las Vegas.

Devin White and Elandon Roberts started at linebacker in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.