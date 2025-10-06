 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon's days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to 'statement' win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets' decision on Fields proving to be 'a bad one'

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Raiders release LB Germaine Pratt

  
Published October 6, 2025 02:48 PM

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt is no longer a member of the Raiders.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced at a Monday press conference that Pratt has been released. Pratt did not travel with the team to Sunday’s game against the Colts, but is not injured.

Pratt signed with the team this offseason and started the first four games of the season, but Carroll explained that the Raiders want to move in a “different direction.”

Pratt had 25 tackles and two passes defensed for the Raiders. He made 88 starts over six seasons with the Bengals before moving on to Las Vegas.

Devin White and Elandon Roberts started at linebacker in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.