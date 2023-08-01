 Skip navigation
Raiders release O.J. Howard

  
Published August 1, 2023 01:20 PM

Tight end O.J. Howard’s bid to make the Raiders has come to an end.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders released Howard on Tuesday.

Howard signed with the Raiders as a free agent in March as part of their plan to move on without Darren Waller this season. That plan also included signing Austin Hooper and selecting Michael Mayer with a second-round pick, so it appears the other new arrivals have proven to be a better fit in Vegas.

Howard caught 94 passes for the Buccaneers over his first three seasons, but had just 25 over the next two years and then got cut by the Bills at the end of last summer. He caught on with the Texans and caught 10 passes in 13 appearances with the team.