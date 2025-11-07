 Skip navigation
Raiders right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson “out for a while” with ankle injury

  
Published November 7, 2025 04:18 AM

Raiders right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson will miss time after he injured his ankle in the second quarter on Thursday night.

Coach Pete Carroll indicated after losing 10-7 to the Broncos that Powers-Johnson’s injury was significant.

“He hurt his ankle, legit. I don’t want to go into any of the details but he hurt his ankle. He’ll be out for a while,” Carroll said.

Powers-Johnson went down while blocking Denver’s John Franklin-Myers and stayed down until he was helped off the field, taken to the medical tent and then carted to the locker room.

Powers-Johnson was a second-round pick of the Raiders last year and has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s best young interior linemen. He won the Rimington Trophy at Oregon as college football’s best center, but has played guard with the Raiders.

Alex Cappa replaced Powers-Johnson at right guard and may need to stay there for a significant period of time, which is a big loss for the Raiders’ offense.