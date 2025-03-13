Raiders, Seahawks announce Geno Smith trade

It’s official.

Six days ago, the Seahawks and Raiders surprised the NFL world with a deal that will send quarterback Geno Smith from Seattle to Las Vegas. On Thursday, a day after the window opened for trades to happen, the Raiders announced that the deal is done. The Seahawks have announced it, too.

The Raiders acquire Smith, and the Seahawks receive the 92nd overall pick in the draft, a third-rounder. That was the pick the Raiders acquired from the Jets in the Davante Adams trade. (And, of course, Smith began his NFL career in 2013 as a second-round pick of the Jets.)

The statement from the Raiders says nothing about Smith’s contract. He’s due to make $31 million this year, in the final year of the deal he signed two years ago with the Seahawks. As we’ve reported, the trade was negotiated without a new contract for Smith.

The Seahawks moved on because Smith wanted too much; as we understand it, he was looking for $40 million per year, or more. They instead signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. The average per year is $33.5 million.

The details of the Darnold deal have not yet surfaced. It’s unclear whether the Seahawks made a firm commitment beyond 2025. The Smith deal, as structured by the Seahawks, was a year-to-year proposition.

For now, Smith becomes QB1 in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen whether the relationship will continue beyond 2025.