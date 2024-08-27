 Skip navigation
Raiders set initial 53-man roster

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:35 PM

Add the Raiders to the list of teams that have announced their initial 53-player roster.

The list of cuts includes veteran wide receivers Alex Bachman, Jalen Guyton, and Kristian Wilkerson. They released all three players and kept younger players Ramel Keyton and Tyreik McAllister, although further changes could come with the waiver process still to play out.

Safety Trey Taylor was placed on injured reserve and he’s been designated to return to action during the regular season.

They also waived or released quarterbacks Carter Bradley and Nathan Peterman; running backs Brittain Brown and Sincere McCormick; wide receivers Tulu Griffin, Terrell Bynum, and Dax Milne; tight ends Zach Gentry, John Samuel Shenker, and Cole Fotheringham; offensive linemen Ben Brown, Jalen McKenzie, Dalton Wagner, Andrew Coker, Clark Barrington Will Putnam, and Corey Luciano; edge rushers Elerson Smith, David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr., TJ Franklin, and Charles Snowden; defensive tackles Marquan McCall, Noah Shannon, and Matthew Butler; linebackers DaShaun White, Jackson Mitchell, and Darien Butler; and defensive backs Sam Webb, Cornell Armstrong, Ja’Quan Sheppard, Rayshad Williams, Woo Governor, Jaydon Grant, and Phalen Sanford.