Raiders sign free agent WR Marquez Callaway

  
Published August 11, 2025 05:28 PM

The Raiders signed free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway, the team announced Monday.

He previously was with the 49ers, who cut him last week.

Callaway played two games for the Bucs last season off the practice squad after making 45 appearances for the Saints over his first four seasons. He had 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns while with New Orleans.

He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

This is Callaway’s second stint with the Raiders after spending the first five weeks of the 2023 season on the practice squad. After his time with the Raiders in 2023, Callaway spent the remainder of the season on the Saints’ practice squad, where he was elevated for three games.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived wide receiver Kawaan Baker.