nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Other PFT Content

Football Morning in America

Raiders sign Jackson Powers-Johnson, putting all 2024 draft picks under contract

  
Published May 13, 2024 03:14 PM

The Raiders have wrapped up signing their 2024 draft class.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the team has signed second-round guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to his four-year rookie deal.

Powers-Johnson, 21, was the No. 44 overall pick out of Oregon. He was the Rimington Trophy award winner as the nation’s best center in 2023. But with Andre James already established at that position for Las Vegas, Powers-Johnson is moving over to another interior spot on the offensive line.

The Raiders have now signed all eight of their draft picks this year. The team signed No. 13 overall selection Brock Bowers on May 9.

Additionally, Las Vegas announced the previously reported signing of offensive lineman Andrus Peat on Monday.