Raiders sign Jackson Powers-Johnson, putting all 2024 draft picks under contract

The Raiders have wrapped up signing their 2024 draft class.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the team has signed second-round guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to his four-year rookie deal.

Powers-Johnson, 21, was the No. 44 overall pick out of Oregon. He was the Rimington Trophy award winner as the nation’s best center in 2023. But with Andre James already established at that position for Las Vegas, Powers-Johnson is moving over to another interior spot on the offensive line.

The Raiders have now signed all eight of their draft picks this year. The team signed No. 13 overall selection Brock Bowers on May 9.

Additionally, Las Vegas announced the previously reported signing of offensive lineman Andrus Peat on Monday.