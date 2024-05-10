 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Raiders sign six of eight draft picks, including first-rounder Brock Bowers

  
Published May 9, 2024 10:46 PM

The Raiders signed six of their eight draft picks Thursday, the team announced.

The signings include first-round tight end Brock Bowers, the 13th overall pick. Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia.

His four-year deal, which includes $18.1 million in guarantees, also includes a fifth-year option.

The Raiders also signed fourth-round cornerback Decamerion Richardson, fifth-round linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, sixth-round running back Dylan Laube, seventh-round safety Trey Taylor and seventh-round cornerback M.J. Devonshire.

Second-round guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and third-round offensive lineman DJ Glaze are the team’s only draft picks unsigned.