Raiders sign S Terrell Edmunds

The Raiders added a veteran safety to the roster on Sunday.

They announced the signing of Terrell Edmunds to their 90-man roster. He will take the roster spot of wide receiver Seth Williams, who has been waived with an injury designation.

Edmunds was a 2018 first-round pick of the Steelers and he returned to Pittsburgh to play in six games last season. He played for the Eagles, Titans, and Jaguars after leaving the Steelers following the 2022 season.

Edmunds has 465 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 84 career regular season games. He also has 12 tackles in two postseason appearances.