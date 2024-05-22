Raiders sign WR Alex Bachman

The Raiders have added a receiver.

Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Alex Bachman.

Bachman, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest back in 2019, initially signing with the Rams. He’s then spent a few seasons with the Giants, appearing in four games for New York from 2020-2021. While Bachman hasn’t recorded a career reception, he has returned a punt for 16 yards and averaged 23.5 yards on four kick returns in 2021.

He was on the Texans’ practice squad over the last two years but did not appear in a regular-season game. Bachman re-signed with Houston on a futures deal in January but was cut in April.