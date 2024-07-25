Raiders sign WR Keelan Doss, OL Corey Luciano

The Raiders signed free agent receiver Keelan Doss and offensive lineman Corey Luciano, the team announced Wednesday.

Doss, 28, played five games for the Chargers last season, catching six passes for 33 yards. He played 98 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2019. Doss also has spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants.

He has played 14 career games and totaled 17 receptions for 166 yards.

Luciano signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year. He saw action in two games as a rookie for San Francisco.

The Raiders waived offensive guard Jake Johanning with an injury designation in a corresponding move.