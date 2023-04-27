Raiders take Tyree Wilson at No. 7

The Raiders have added a pass rusher with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson is going to Las Vegas.

Wilson is a well-regarded pass rusher, and there was some talk he could go as high as No. 2 overall in this draft. So the Raiders have to be very pleased to get him at No. 7.

The Raiders knew they needed to add to their pass rush after a season in which Maxx Crosby had 12.5 sacks and no one else on the roster even had five sacks. Wilson should help.