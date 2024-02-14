Raiders to hire James Cregg as offensive line coach

The Raiders have made key hire for their offensive staff under head coach Antonio Pierce.

Per multiple reports, Las Vegas is adding James Cregg as offensive line coach.

Cregg has spent the last two years with the 49ers as the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

He was previously with the Raiders from 2007-2008 as assistant offensive line coach. He’s held the same position with two other teams in the AFC West in the Broncos (2014-2016) and the Chargers (2017).

From 2018-2020, he was LSU’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

Now Cregg will work under coordinator Luke Getsy to coach the Raiders’ the five up front.