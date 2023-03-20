 Skip navigation
Raiders to sign Jaquan Johnson

  
Published March 20, 2023 11:07 AM
March 20, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how challenging it’ll be for Jimmy Garoppolo to unlearn the Kyle Shanahan offense and relearn the Josh McDaniels offense and how the QB aims to earn role with Raiders.

The Raiders are adding a defensive back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Las Vegas is signing safety Jaquan Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson was a Bills sixth-round pick in 2019. He has appeared in all of the Bills’ regular-season games over the last two seasons, mainly playing special teams. But he did play 22 percent of the club’s defensive snaps in 2022, starting three contests.

In all, Johnson has played 60 games with four starts and recorded two career interceptions.