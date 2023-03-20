Raiders to sign Jaquan Johnson

The Raiders are adding a defensive back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Las Vegas is signing safety Jaquan Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson was a Bills sixth-round pick in 2019. He has appeared in all of the Bills’ regular-season games over the last two seasons, mainly playing special teams. But he did play 22 percent of the club’s defensive snaps in 2022, starting three contests.

In all, Johnson has played 60 games with four starts and recorded two career interceptions.