The Raiders are moving on from one of their edge defenders.

Las Vegas is waiving Malik Reed, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Reed, 27, has appeared in four games for Las Vegas this season, mainly playing special teams. He’s recorded three tackles.

In 63 games for Denver, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas, Reed has recorded 16.0 career sacks with six passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.