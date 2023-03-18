 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders visit with Blaine Gabbert, re-sign Hroniss Grasu

  
Published March 18, 2023 01:02 PM
nbc_hhmb_jimmyg_230314
March 14, 2023 12:48 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the fantasy implications of Jimmy Garoppolo signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, discussing his impact on Davante Adams and much more.

Blaine Gabbert’s spent the last few years as a backup quarterback in Tampa, but Baker Mayfield’s arrival in Tampa might have closed the door on another year with the Bucs so Gabbert’s looking for work elsewhere.

Las Vegas may be a landing spot. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Gabbert visited with the Raiders on Saturday.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this week, but they don’t have an experienced No. 2 on the roster as Chase Garbers is the only other quarterback under contract.

Gabbert played in 11 games over three seasons with Tampa and made his last regular season start with the Titans in 2018.

Yates also reports that the Raiders have re-signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu. He played four games for the AFC West club last year.