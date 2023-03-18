Raiders visit with Blaine Gabbert, re-sign Hroniss Grasu

Blaine Gabbert’s spent the last few years as a backup quarterback in Tampa, but Baker Mayfield’s arrival in Tampa might have closed the door on another year with the Bucs so Gabbert’s looking for work elsewhere.

Las Vegas may be a landing spot. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Gabbert visited with the Raiders on Saturday.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this week, but they don’t have an experienced No. 2 on the roster as Chase Garbers is the only other quarterback under contract.

Gabbert played in 11 games over three seasons with Tampa and made his last regular season start with the Titans in 2018.

Yates also reports that the Raiders have re-signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu. He played four games for the AFC West club last year.