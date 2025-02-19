Raiders waive DB Keenan Isaac

The Raiders began making offseason roster tweaks on Tuesday.

They announced the signing of wide receiver Kyle Phillips to their roster and the NFL’s daily transaction report shows they also cut defensive back Keenan Isaac.

Isaac signed to the practice squad in Las Vegas in November and signed a future contract with the team after the end of their season. He also spent time with the Buccaneers and Panthers earlier in 2024.

Isaac also spent time with the Bucs after going undrafted in 2023 and played in two games for the team. He saw action in five games for the Bucs in 2024 and all of his NFL snaps have come on special teams.