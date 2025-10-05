Raiders will not have Brock Bowers on Sunday

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

That’s a change from how things looked heading into the weekend. Head coach Pete Carroll and Bowers both said they expected him to continue playing through the knee injury that he suffered in Week 1, but reports on Sunday morning said that he was unlikely to play and confirmation came 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Bowers is reportedly dealing with a PCL injury and a bone bruise that doctors have told him will not improve without rest.

The Raiders will hope one week off helps get him back where he needs to be and that he can return in Kansas City in Week 6.