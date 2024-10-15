 Skip navigation
Raiders will receive second-round pick if Davante Adams is an All-Pro

  
Published October 15, 2024 11:08 AM

The Davante Adams trade is set to be finalized sooner than later on Tuesday, as the receiver is reportedly already on the East Coast to take a physical.

The Raiders will receive a third-round pick in exchange for Adams, but it could become a second-round pick if either of two conditions are met.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Las Vegas gets a second-round selection if Adams is named an AP first- or second-team All-Pro or if Adams is on the active roster for the AFC Championship Game.

Adams has been a first-team All-Pro three times — twice with the Packers with Rodgers as his quarterback in 2020 and 2021, and once with the Raiders in 2022. While he’s a six-time Pro Bowler, he’s never been a second-team All-Pro.

While Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has said the receiver was getting better. We’ll see if he’s healed enough to play for the Jets this week, as they play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.