Raiders will sign Alex Cappa

The Raiders aren’t waiting until next week to make their first free agent pickup of the offseason.

Guard Alex Cappa agreed to terms with the team on Wednesday. His agents announced it as a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Cappa was released by the Bengals earlier this week, which is why he’s free to sign with Las Vegas at this point. He was the team’s starting right guard for the three previous seasons and he spent three years as a starter in Tampa before moving to Cincinnati. Raiders General Manager John Spytek was with the Bucs when Cappa was a member of the team.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, and Jordan Meredith saw the most snaps at guard for the Raiders in 2024. All three players are under contract for 2025.