Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Other PFT Content

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Raiders will sign Alex Cappa

  
Published March 5, 2025 01:38 PM

The Raiders aren’t waiting until next week to make their first free agent pickup of the offseason.

Guard Alex Cappa agreed to terms with the team on Wednesday. His agents announced it as a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Cappa was released by the Bengals earlier this week, which is why he’s free to sign with Las Vegas at this point. He was the team’s starting right guard for the three previous seasons and he spent three years as a starter in Tampa before moving to Cincinnati. Raiders General Manager John Spytek was with the Bucs when Cappa was a member of the team.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, and Jordan Meredith saw the most snaps at guard for the Raiders in 2024. All three players are under contract for 2025.