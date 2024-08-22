 Skip navigation
Raiders won’t play starters or Aidan O’Connell in final preseason game

  
August 21, 2024

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said last week that all his healthy starters would play. Most did, with rookie tight end Brock Bowers and star receiver Davante Adams the notable exceptions.

Only 11 other players sat out the game against the Cowboys.

This week, Pierce said none of the Raiders’ starters will play. That includes Gardner Minshew, named the starting quarterback this week.

Backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell won’t play either.

Instead, undrafted free agent Carter Bradley is expected to start and play a half before Nathan Peterman plays the second half, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.