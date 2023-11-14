Rams activate Hunter Long

Tight end Hunter Long has not played for the Rams since being acquired as part of the offseason trade that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins, but that could change this week.

The Rams activated Long from injured reserve on Tuesday. Long was placed on the list before the first game of the regular season due to a thigh injury.

Long was a 2021 third-round pick in Miami and he appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons in the league. He caught one pass for eight yards.

The Rams also have Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, and Davis Allen on the 53-man roster at tight end.