Rams announce roster cuts ahead of Tuesday deadline

The Rams have reduced their roster to 52 players, giving the team some flexibility to make another move.

Based on Los Angeles’ cuts, it’s highly likely the team will use that extra roster space for a kicker.

The Rams waived K Tanner Brown on Tuesday after he was 2-of-4 on field goals and 4-of-4 on extra points in the preseason. One of his misses came from 30-39 yards and the other was from 40-49.

Los Angeles also waived OT A.J. Arcuri, DE T.J. Carter, LB Daniel Hardy, DB Quindell Johnson, TE Nikola Kalinic, C Mike McAllister, DB Cameron McCutcheon, G Grant Miller, WR Xavier Smith, LB Keir Thomas, WR Austin Trammell, QB Dresser Winn, and LB Jaiden Woodbey.

LB DeAndre Square and DB Rashad Torrence were waived with injury designations.

Veterans DT Marquise Copeland, RB Royce Freeman, and QB Brett Rypien were released.

With Winn and Rypien out, the Rams currently have just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster in Matthew Stafford and rookie Stetson Bennett.

