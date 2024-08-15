 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant will serve as the team’s head coach Saturday

  
Published August 15, 2024 05:16 PM

Rams assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will serve as the head coach for the team’s preseason game against the Chargers on Saturday, Sean McVay announced Thursday.

McVay will sit in the booth.

“It’s a great earned opportunity,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

It’s frankly something every head coach in the NFL should do at least once in the preseason. It gets Pleasant experience in a head coaching role on gameday.

Pleasant is entering his 12th season as an assistant in the NFL, his sixth with the Rams in two different stints.