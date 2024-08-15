Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant will serve as the team’s head coach Saturday

Rams assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will serve as the head coach for the team’s preseason game against the Chargers on Saturday, Sean McVay announced Thursday.

McVay will sit in the booth.

“It’s a great earned opportunity,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

It’s frankly something every head coach in the NFL should do at least once in the preseason. It gets Pleasant experience in a head coaching role on gameday.

Pleasant is entering his 12th season as an assistant in the NFL, his sixth with the Rams in two different stints.