Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Rams bid farewell to Jalen Ramsey as trade to Miami becomes official

  
Published March 15, 2023 12:34 PM
nbc_bfa_ramseytrade_230314
March 14, 2023 04:21 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at Jalen Ramsey reportedly being moved to Miami and how he fits with the Dolphins.

The Rams officially bid farewell to Jalen Ramsey, while the Dolphins welcomed him to town.

The trade became official at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, with both teams announcing the deal. The Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in return.

“Jalen has been instrumental in our team’s success during his time with the Rams and it was a privilege to be able to coach such an elite competitor and teammate,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “His versatility, intelligence, and leadership put him in a class of his own. We will always be grateful for his impact on our organization and for his efforts in the Los Angeles community.”

The Rams acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Jaguars during the 2019 season. He made the Pro Bowl all four seasons in L.A. and twice was All-Pro.

In 2022, Ramsey had a down season but started all 17 games and totaled 88 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and his first two career sacks.