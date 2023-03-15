Rams bid farewell to Jalen Ramsey as trade to Miami becomes official
The Rams officially bid farewell to Jalen Ramsey, while the Dolphins welcomed him to town.
The trade became official at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, with both teams announcing the deal. The Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in return.
“Jalen has been instrumental in our team’s success during his time with the Rams and it was a privilege to be able to coach such an elite competitor and teammate,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “His versatility, intelligence, and leadership put him in a class of his own. We will always be grateful for his impact on our organization and for his efforts in the Los Angeles community.”
The Rams acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Jaguars during the 2019 season. He made the Pro Bowl all four seasons in L.A. and twice was All-Pro.
In 2022, Ramsey had a down season but started all 17 games and totaled 88 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and his first two career sacks.