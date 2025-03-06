Rams cut DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson

The Rams are releasing cornerback Tre’Vius Tomlinson, his agent announced Wednesday.

Agent Kevin Conner told Adam Schefter of ESPN that it was “a mutual decision to give Tre a fresh start. We would like thank Les Snead and Sean McVay for working collaboratively with us to make this happen.”

Tomlinson, 25, missed last season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

The Rams made Tomlinson a sixth-round pick in 2023 after he won the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, an award that goes to the top defensive back in college football.

He appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Rams in 2023 and totaled 13 tackles, while playing 45 defensive snaps and 318 on special teams.

He is the nephew of Hall of Fame running back La’Dainian Tomlinson.