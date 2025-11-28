Rams cut K Joshua Karty

The Rams benched kicker Joshua Karty after he missed an extra point and a 39-yard field goal in a 34-10 win over the Saints on Nov. 2. Karty, though, had remained on the roster until Friday.

The Rams cut Karty, with Harrison Mevis having won the job.

Karty was only 10-of-15 on his field-goal attempts and missed three extra points.

Mevis is 2-for-2 on his field goal tries and 13-for-13 on field goals.

Karty’s release will make room for the return of Ahkello Witherspoon and Tutu Atwell after the Rams also placed cornerback Roger McCreary on injured reserve this week.

The Rams made Karty a sixth-round pick in 2024.