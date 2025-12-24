Rams designate CB Roger McCreary to return from IR

The Rams are getting some depth back on the practice field.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has designated cornerback Roger McCreary to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

McCreary was traded from the Titans to the Rams midseason. He appeared in four games for Los Angeles before being placed on IR in late November.

In 12 total games this season, McCreary has registered 33 total tackles with one interception and a sack.