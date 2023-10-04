Rams designate Cooper Kupp for return from IR

Rams head coach Sean McVay said last week that he hoped wide receiver Cooper Kupp would return from injured reserve this week and the first step in that process took place on Wednesday.

The Rams announced that they have designated Kupp for return. Kupp injured his hamstring this summer and aggravated the injury closer to the start of the regular season, which led to the decision to sit him down for the first four weeks of the year.

Kupp will be able to practice for three weeks before the team faces a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the year. He can be activated at any point in the next three weeks and McVay’s comments suggest that the hope it will be sooner rather than later.

The Rams have seen rookie Puka Nacua break out with Kupp out of the lineup and the prospect of teaming the two wideouts against the Eagles this weekend and beyond will be an appealing one to contemplate as they see how Kupp fares in his return to the practice field.