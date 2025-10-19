Rams dominating Jaguars in London

The Jaguars didn’t show up for today’s early kickoff in London.

The first half has been a one-sided beatdown, with the Rams racing out to a 21-0 lead.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been outstanding, with three touchdown passes, two to Davante Adams and one to Konata Mumpfield.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been terrible, consistently holding the ball too long and making bad decisions, including attempting to run for a first down on a fourth-and-7 when he didn’t have a prayer of reaching the line to gain.

The fans in London have been treated to one of the most lopsided first halves of this NFL season.