 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams dominating Jaguars in London

  
Published October 19, 2025 10:55 AM

The Jaguars didn’t show up for today’s early kickoff in London.

The first half has been a one-sided beatdown, with the Rams racing out to a 21-0 lead.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been outstanding, with three touchdown passes, two to Davante Adams and one to Konata Mumpfield.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been terrible, consistently holding the ball too long and making bad decisions, including attempting to run for a first down on a fourth-and-7 when he didn’t have a prayer of reaching the line to gain.

The fans in London have been treated to one of the most lopsided first halves of this NFL season.