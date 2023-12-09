Rams elevate Mason Crosby from practice squad

Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated otherwise on Friday, but Mason Crosby may be set for his first appearance of the 2023 season.

The Rams signed the veteran kicker to their practice squad this week and they announced on Saturday that Crosby has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. McVay said on Friday that the team “probably will not go in that direction” when asked about their kicking plans.

Lucas Havrisik has been the Rams kicker for the last five games. He is 7-of-10 on field goals and 11-of-12 on extra points with three missed kicks in the last two weeks.

Crosby spent the last 16 seasons with the Packers. He has made just over 81 percent of his field goal tries over the course of his career.