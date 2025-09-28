Rams execute two-minute drive to take 13-10 halftime lead over Colts

Offensive holding calls in opponent territory had kept the Rams from being more productive against the Colts for much of the first two quarters.

But with a strong two-minute drive, Los Angeles took a 13-10 lead over Indianapolis into halftime.

While the Rams took over at their own 4-yard line with 2:14 left in the half, they were still able to make it down the field efficiently. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 7-of-11 for 96 yards on the possession, with a 23-yard completion to Puka Nacua pushing the team down the field. Then a 16-yard pass to Davante Adams put the Rams in Indianapolis territory.

While Stafford was sacked on first-and-10 from the Indy 21, he got the offense back on track with a 17-yard pass to Nacua. Then after a spike, Stafford connected with Adams for a 10-yard touchdown with seven seconds on the clock.

Stafford ended the first half 16-of-24 for 174 yards with a touchdown. Nacua leads with 112 yards on seven catches. Adams has three receptions on three targets with his TD.

On the other side, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones threw his first interception of the season in the first quarter. He finished the half 10-of-14 for 85 yards.

Tyler Warren scored the Colts’ touchdown with a 2-yard run early in the second quarter.

The Rams have outgained the Colts 244 to 118 so far.

Los Angeles will have a chance to double up, as the Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.