Rams have not finalized injured reserve decision on Cooper Kupp

  
Published September 18, 2024 06:22 PM

The Rams are not placing wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve “as of right now,” but coach Sean McVay said Wednesday they haven’t ruled it out.

“It’s not like that [IR] decision has been finalized,” McVay said before Wednesday’s practice, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “But as of right now, we’re not going to go in that direction with him.”

McVay said Monday that Kupp, safety John Johnson III (shoulder) and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (shoulder) are expected to miss “an extended period of time.” Johnson and Jackson went on injured reserve Wednesday.

The decision to keep Kupp on the active roster for now is an attempt to manage the maximum allotment of eight designated to return slots, McVay said.

Kubb will wear a cast for the next week and then begin rehab, but his ankle sprain is not season-ending.

“I don’t want to put any expectations or unnecessary things on him,” McVay said regarding a return timeline. “He’s going to do everything in his power to get back. Whenever that is, we’ll be excited about that and happy for him.”

Through two games, Kupp has a league-high 18 receptions for 147 yards with one touchdown. He’s also recorded 10 yards on two carries.

The Rams already placed receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve after he injured a in Week 1, which means Matthew Stafford’s top targets are out.