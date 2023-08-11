Rams LT Joe Noteboom could be moving to guard

The Rams’ unofficial depth chart shows Joe Noteboom as a first-string left tackle. Noteboom, however, has been taking some practice reps at right guard.

Coach Sean McVay was asked about it by reporters on Thursday.

“Because we feel like he’s one of our better players,” McVay said. “We want to be able to move him around and just figuring out kind of the best way to mix and match. Joe’s the guy that can kind of play inside and outside so it’s one of those deals that we kind of had planned initially and he started at guard for us before. Whether or not he ends up doing that or playing tackle, we’re still kind of working through that.”

So is Noteboom competing for the right guard position?

“Everybody’s competing for their spots right now so you could say that,” McVay said.

McVay said he has no preference between tackle or guard for Noteboom.

“You’d like to be able to see him continue to earn his role with our team,” McVay said. “We want to find the best five. But I think every one of those positions is incredibly valuable and really whatever we deem is the best fit for the five players at the two tackles, two guard spots and center. But I think Joe is a guy that can start at guard or tackle and he’s played at a high level so players like him are very rare that have the ability to do that.”

Alaric Jackson, undrafted in 2021, is listed as the co-starter at left tackle on the unofficial depth chart. The first-string right guard, for now, is Tremayne Anchrum, Jr., backed up by Zach Thomas and Sean Maginn.

The offensive line struggled in 2022, making it very hard for the L.A. offense to perform at the highest level. Although the tackle positions get most of the attention, a competent interior offensive line is critical, especially for an older quarterback who can’t run away from pressure that comes right up the middle.

Regardless, and as McVay said, it’s important to have the best five blockers on the field. Defenses will find the weak spot, and they will exploit it.