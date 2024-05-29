 Skip navigation
Rams plan on committee approach to pass rush after Aaron Donald’s retirement

  
Published May 29, 2024 05:47 PM

The Rams won’t have defensive tackle Aaron Donald this year, barring an extremely unlikely change of heart. That changes the team’s approach to rushing the passer in 2024.

“It’s always going to be a committee approach,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula told reporters on Tuesday. “I think that it’s always going to be as far as — it’s going to be a little different coming up with plans not having Aaron Donald out there, right? But it’s always going to be a committee approach in emphasizing those guys’ strengths and having those guys rush as a unit and rush together.”

It’s easier to do that with Donald, since he has the ability to blow giant holes in the interior of an offensive line, making it easier for the rest of the defense to get there.

Holdovers Bobby Brown and Kobie Turner are the expected starters at defensive tackle. Rookies and Florida State teammates Braden Fiske (defensive end) and Jared Verse (outside linebacker) are part of the front seven, along with inside linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Ernest Jones IV and outside linebacker Byron Young.

The Rams of recent years are known for their offense, but it’s very hard to thrive at a high level in today’s NFL with a one-dimensional approach.