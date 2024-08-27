 Skip navigation
Rams reduce roster to 53 players

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:54 PM

The Rams had already made some of their moves down from 90 players. With 18 more moves, they’ve made it to 53.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced that the following players were waived: tackle A.J. Arcuri; guard Justin Dedich; running back Zach Evans; tight end Miller Forristall; defensive back Tanner Ingle; defensive back Shaun Jolly; tight end Nikola Kalinic; defensive back Cam Lampkin; defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa; center Mike McCallister; defensive tackle David Olajiga; receiver Xavier Smith; receiver Drake Stoops; defensive back Jason Taylor; linebacker Keir Thomas; offensive lineman Zachary Thomas; linebacker Zach Valkenburg; and receiver Sam Wiglusz.

The Rams are now at 53 players. They’ll soon acquire a roster spot for the first two weeks of the season, when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is placed on the suspended list, for a violation of the PED policy.