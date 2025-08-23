Rams S Tanner Ingle fined for hit that concussed Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Rams safety Tanner Ingle was not penalized for his hit on Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston in last week’s preseason game, but he did hear from the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ingle has been fined $4,666 for the hit, which came as Johnston tried to catch a deep pass in the first quarter of the game. Johnston suffered a concussion on the play.

Johnston remained out of action for several days before progressing to individual work at the Chargers’ last practice before Saturday’s preseason finale against the 49ers.

Ingle has spent the last two seasons on the practice squad for the Rams and is trying to move up to the active roster this year.