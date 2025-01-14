Rams sack their way to divisional round with 27-9 victory over Vikings

The Rams faced real-life adversity throughout the first week of the postseason, as fires raging around Los Angeles forced Monday night’s game to be moved to Arizona.

But the club was able to rally around one another, coming away with a 27-9 victory to advance to the divisional round.

Los Angeles’ defense relentlessly pressured Darnold, particularly during the first half as the club picked up six sacks before finishing the contest with nine — tying a single-game postseason record. None was more consequential than Ahkello Witherspoon’s strip-sack midway through the second quarter, as rookie Jared Verse picked up the loose ball and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown.

According to ESPN, the Rams became the first team since the 1970 merger to record at least eight sacks and have a defensive touchdown in a playoff game.

It was one of three first-half TDs for Los Angeles, as Matthew Stafford also threw two for two scores — a 5-yard pass to Kyren Williams and a 13-yard pass to Davis Allen late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles expanded its lead to 27-3 with a 44-yard field goal early in the third quarter before Minnesota finally got into the end zone with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to T.J. Hockenson.

Down by 24 at the time of the touchdown, the Vikings elected to go for two, but Justin Jefferson was tackled on the play well before reaching the goal line.

Darnold was far from Minnesota’s only problem on Monday night, but he played poorly once again in a gotta-have-it situation. Missing throws and taking some unnecessary sacks, he finished the contest 25-of-40 for 245 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

Stafford was dealing for much of the contest, with three of the Rams’ first eight plays going for at least 20 yards to set up a touchdown and a field goal. He ended the matchup 19-of-27 for 209 yards with two TDs.

With the win, the Rams will move on to play the Eagles next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.