Rams, Saints will hold a joint practice Thursday

The Rams wanted another joint practice after the Chargers canceled a scheduled one for this week because of injuries. They found one.

The Rams and Saints will practice against each other Thursday at 11 a.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, both teams announced Wednesday. The practice is closed to the public.

The Saints played the Chargers in a preseason game Sunday and stayed out West to practice this week.

New Orleans was not scheduled for any joint practices this summer. Their last one came with the Chargers in 2023 when they held training camp in Costa Mesa, California.

The Rams held a joint practice against the Cowboys last week in Oxnard, California, ahead of their preseason game at SoFi.