nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys 'hoping to strike gold' with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Rams, Saints will hold a joint practice Thursday

  
Published August 13, 2025 08:59 PM

The Rams wanted another joint practice after the Chargers canceled a scheduled one for this week because of injuries. They found one.

The Rams and Saints will practice against each other Thursday at 11 a.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, both teams announced Wednesday. The practice is closed to the public.

The Saints played the Chargers in a preseason game Sunday and stayed out West to practice this week.

New Orleans was not scheduled for any joint practices this summer. Their last one came with the Chargers in 2023 when they held training camp in Costa Mesa, California.

The Rams held a joint practice against the Cowboys last week in Oxnard, California, ahead of their preseason game at SoFi.