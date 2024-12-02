Rams score three TDs in second half to defeat Saints 21-14

The Rams were shut out in the first half of a regular-season game for the first time under Sean McVay on Sunday.

But the offense got humming in the second half, with Los Angeles coming back to defeat New Orleans 21-14 on Sunday.

The Rams had scored touchdowns on there of their first four possessions in the second half, beginning with a 4-yard touchdown by Kyren Williams to give L.A. a 7-6 lead.

Then Demarcus Robinson caught a 3-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put Los Angeles ahead 14-6.

New Orleans was able to tie it back up with a 28-yard touchdown from Derek Carr to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, plus a successful two-point conversion on a pass from Carr to Dante Pettis.

But the Rams went ahead for good with Stafford’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter.

The Saints had a late shot at scoring again, but Rams star rookie edge rusher Jared Verse made sure that didn’t happen when he hit Carr just as he was throwing on fourth-and-3 from the L.A. 9. The incomplete pass was the last turnover on downs, and a Williams 11-yard run sealed the deal on the ensuing drive.

Stafford ended the game 14-of-24 for 183 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Williams rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Blake Corum also had 42 yards on eight carries.

Nacua led with 56 yards on five catches with a touchdown.

On the other side, Carr was 24-of-37 for 184 yards with a touchdown. Alvin Kamara rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 7 yards.

Taysom Hill had to exit the game on New Orlenas’ last drive in the fourth quarter, as he was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Blake Grupe hit a pair of 54-yard field goals in the first half but missed from 36 yards.

McVay became the Rams’ all-time leader in regular-season wins with the victory, surpassing John Robinson.

Now at 6-6, Los Angeles will be back at home next week to face Buffalo.

The 4-8 Saints will be on the road to take on the 2-10 Giants.