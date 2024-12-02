 Skip navigation
Eberflus' coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams score three TDs in second half to defeat Saints 21-14

  
Published December 1, 2024 07:07 PM

The Rams were shut out in the first half of a regular-season game for the first time under Sean McVay on Sunday.

But the offense got humming in the second half, with Los Angeles coming back to defeat New Orleans 21-14 on Sunday.

The Rams had scored touchdowns on there of their first four possessions in the second half, beginning with a 4-yard touchdown by Kyren Williams to give L.A. a 7-6 lead.

Then Demarcus Robinson caught a 3-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put Los Angeles ahead 14-6.

New Orleans was able to tie it back up with a 28-yard touchdown from Derek Carr to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, plus a successful two-point conversion on a pass from Carr to Dante Pettis.

But the Rams went ahead for good with Stafford’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter.

The Saints had a late shot at scoring again, but Rams star rookie edge rusher Jared Verse made sure that didn’t happen when he hit Carr just as he was throwing on fourth-and-3 from the L.A. 9. The incomplete pass was the last turnover on downs, and a Williams 11-yard run sealed the deal on the ensuing drive.

Stafford ended the game 14-of-24 for 183 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Williams rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Blake Corum also had 42 yards on eight carries.

Nacua led with 56 yards on five catches with a touchdown.

On the other side, Carr was 24-of-37 for 184 yards with a touchdown. Alvin Kamara rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 7 yards.

Taysom Hill had to exit the game on New Orlenas’ last drive in the fourth quarter, as he was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Blake Grupe hit a pair of 54-yard field goals in the first half but missed from 36 yards.

McVay became the Rams’ all-time leader in regular-season wins with the victory, surpassing John Robinson.

Now at 6-6, Los Angeles will be back at home next week to face Buffalo.

The 4-8 Saints will be on the road to take on the 2-10 Giants.