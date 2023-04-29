 Skip navigation
Rams select Stetson Bennett in the fourth round

  
Published April 29, 2023 09:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the Rams must take a big-picture approach to the 2023 NFL Draft and use their total of 11 picks to begin redesigning the whole team.

The Rams have their quarterback.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett will join Matthew Stafford in the quarterbacks room. Stafford was the only quarterback on the roster until Saturday when the Rams drafted Stetson in the fourth round. They used the 128th overall choice on a quarterback many thought had a chance to go undrafted.

The Rams, who began the draft with 11 picks, needed not only depth at the position but a heir apparent to Stafford.

Baker Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers in free agency, and John Wolford and Bryce Perkins remain free agents.

Bennett, 25, went to the right place with the right coach and a chance to learn under another former Georgia star in Stafford.

Bennett had a series of missteps after the 2022 season ended, including a Jan. 26 arrest in Dallas for public intoxication, that had raised red flags.

But Bennett went 29-3 in his college career, including 26-1 his last two seasons, and he passed for 8,429 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in winning two national championships.