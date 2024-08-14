Rams sign DL Carlos Watkins

The Rams have added an experienced player to their defensive line.

The team announced the signing of Carlos Watkins on Wednesday. They had an open roster spot after waiving kicker Tanner Brown this week.

Watkins had seven tackles and a sack for the Cardinals in the first two weeks of the 2023 season, but he suffered a season-ending biceps injury before the second game was over. He had 58 tackles and a sack in 27 games for the Cowboys over the previous two seasons and the 2017 fourth-round pick opened his career with 74 tackles and five sacks over four seasons with the Texans.

The Rams list Bobby Brown and Kobie Turner as their starters on the defensive line. Second-round pick Braden Fiske, Larell Murchison, Cory Durden, sixth-round pick Tyler Davis, and Desjuan Johnson are also in the mix for playing time.