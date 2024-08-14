 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams sign DL Carlos Watkins

  
Published August 14, 2024 12:54 PM

The Rams have added an experienced player to their defensive line.

The team announced the signing of Carlos Watkins on Wednesday. They had an open roster spot after waiving kicker Tanner Brown this week.

Watkins had seven tackles and a sack for the Cardinals in the first two weeks of the 2023 season, but he suffered a season-ending biceps injury before the second game was over. He had 58 tackles and a sack in 27 games for the Cowboys over the previous two seasons and the 2017 fourth-round pick opened his career with 74 tackles and five sacks over four seasons with the Texans.

The Rams list Bobby Brown and Kobie Turner as their starters on the defensive line. Second-round pick Braden Fiske, Larell Murchison, Cory Durden, sixth-round pick Tyler Davis, and Desjuan Johnson are also in the mix for playing time.