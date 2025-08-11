Rams sign free agent TE McCallan Castles

The Rams signed free agent tight end McCallan Castles to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

He replaced tight end Anthony Torres on the roster. Torres was waived injured after injuring his ankle in the preseason opener Saturday night against the Cowboys.

Castles was with the Chargers until the team cut him to make room for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Castles, 25, spent time with on the practice squad of the Eagles and Chargers in 2024, but he did not appear in a regular-season game.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last season after a six-year collegiate career at Cal (2018-19), UC Davis (2020-22) and Tennessee (2023).