 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams sign free agent TE McCallan Castles

  
Published August 11, 2025 06:48 PM

The Rams signed free agent tight end McCallan Castles to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

He replaced tight end Anthony Torres on the roster. Torres was waived injured after injuring his ankle in the preseason opener Saturday night against the Cowboys.

Castles was with the Chargers until the team cut him to make room for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Castles, 25, spent time with on the practice squad of the Eagles and Chargers in 2024, but he did not appear in a regular-season game.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last season after a six-year collegiate career at Cal (2018-19), UC Davis (2020-22) and Tennessee (2023).