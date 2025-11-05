Rams sign K Harrison Mevis to practice squad

Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that the team “can’t continue” to struggle in the kicking game the way they have through the first nine weeks of the season and they added a possible replacement for Joshua Karty on Wednesday.

The Rams announced that they have signed Harrison Mevis to their practice squad. Mevis has spent time with the Panthers and Jets in training camp over the last two years and he’s kicked in the UFL, but has never appeared in a regular season NFL game.

Karty missed two kicks in last Sunday’s win over the Saints. He is 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points so far this season.

The Rams also announced that they have signed running back Ronnie Rivers to the active roster from the practice squad.