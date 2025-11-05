 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Other PFT Content

Rams sign K Harrison Mevis to practice squad

  
Published November 5, 2025 01:05 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that the team “can’t continue” to struggle in the kicking game the way they have through the first nine weeks of the season and they added a possible replacement for Joshua Karty on Wednesday.

The Rams announced that they have signed Harrison Mevis to their practice squad. Mevis has spent time with the Panthers and Jets in training camp over the last two years and he’s kicked in the UFL, but has never appeared in a regular season NFL game.

Karty missed two kicks in last Sunday’s win over the Saints. He is 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points so far this season.

The Rams also announced that they have signed running back Ronnie Rivers to the active roster from the practice squad.