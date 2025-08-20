Rams sign OL John Leglue

The Rams signed an offensive lineman for the second straight day on Wednesday.

They announced the addition of John Leglue to their 90-man roster. They had an open spot available, so there was no corresponding move.

Leglue appeared in one game for the Falcons in 2023 and he made five starts at guard for the Steelers during the 2021 season. He returned to Pittsburgh last season and spent the year on the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Rams also signed offensive lineman Mike McAllister this week. Both of the new additions could find themselves back on the market when the team makes their cut to 53 players ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.