Rams snag Blake Corum in third round

  
Published April 26, 2024 10:37 PM

Blake Corum is going to Los Angeles, but the former Michigan running back won’t be playing for Jim Harbaugh.

The Rams made Corum the 83rd overall pick in this year’s draft on Friday night. Corum’s teammate Roman Wilson went to the Steelers with the next pick and there are now six Michigan players off the board so far this year.

Corum was a workhorse for the Wolverines over the last three seasons. He ran 675 times for 3,737 yards and 58 touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor and capped off his collegiate career with 27 rushing touchdowns on the way to last year’s national title.

The Rams have Kyren Williams back as their lead runner, but Corum will give them another way to go in the backfield come the fall.