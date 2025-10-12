Rams stuff Derrick Henry on fourth-and-goal, Rams-Ravens tied 3-3 at halftime

The Rams and Ravens have each had their opportunities to put up more points, but the two teams are tied 3-3 at halftime.

Baltimore was poised to take a 10-3 lead going into the break. But Los Angeles stuffed three consecutive plays from the 1-yard line — including a fourth-and-goal run by Derrick Henry — to keep the score at 3-3.

Los Angeles’ special teams miscues downed the club in multiple instances in the first half. Kicker Joshua Karty’s poor 2025 continued as he inexplicably missed a 26-yard field goal off the right upright in the first quarter.

Karty then awkwardly kicked a 36-yard field goal through the uprights in the second quarter for the team’s only points of the half.

The Ravens then fumbled a punt late in the second quarter, but the Rams recovery was wiped off by a rare illegal man downfield penalty on the punt team. On the re-kick, Los Angeles let up a 35-yard punt return.

That nearly led to the Ravens taking the lead, but that’s when the defense stood tall, preventing Baltimore from getting into the end zone.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua had to exit the game in the second quarter with a foot injury and is questionable to return. But he was on the sideline with a helmet on before halftime and appears set to give it a go in the third quarter.

The Ravens also have injury issues, with outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) questionable to return. Defensive lineman Brent Urban also went down midway through the second quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.

