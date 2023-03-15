Rams tender Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly, Christian Rozeboom

The Rams have been saying farewell to players the last few days, but they moved to hold onto three of their own guys on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have tendered linebacker Michael Hoecht, cornerback Shaun Jolly, and linebacker Christian Rozeboom as exclusive rights free agents. The tender offer keeps all three players from negotiating with other clubs this offseason.

Hoecht moved from defensive line to linebacker last season. He had 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while appearing in every game for the Rams. Hoecht also played every game, including Super Bowl LVI, in his first season with the team.

Jolly played in two games last season and Rozeboom made eight tackles while seeing extensive time on special teams.