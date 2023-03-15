 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams tender Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly, Christian Rozeboom

  
Published March 15, 2023 10:21 AM
nbc_hhmb_predictions_230314
March 14, 2023 01:33 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their bold predictions for the offseason including Lamar Jackson's future with Baltimore, a DeAndre Hopkins trade, Matthew Stafford's 2023 outlook and more.

The Rams have been saying farewell to players the last few days, but they moved to hold onto three of their own guys on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have tendered linebacker Michael Hoecht, cornerback Shaun Jolly, and linebacker Christian Rozeboom as exclusive rights free agents. The tender offer keeps all three players from negotiating with other clubs this offseason.

Hoecht moved from defensive line to linebacker last season. He had 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while appearing in every game for the Rams. Hoecht also played every game, including Super Bowl LVI, in his first season with the team.

Jolly played in two games last season and Rozeboom made eight tackles while seeing extensive time on special teams.