Rams tender OL Dylan McMahon

  
Published March 3, 2025 06:44 PM

The Rams have tendered offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, the team announced.

McMahon is an exclusive rights free agent.

McMahon, 24, originally joined the Rams by signing off the Eagles’ practice squad last season. He started in his lone appearance in 2024, which was the Rams’ Week 18 regular-season finale against the Seahawks.

McMahon was inactive for nine games and did not play in six games in the 15 regular-season games he was with L.A.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Eagles out of North Carolina State last year.

An exclusive rights free agent is any player with less than three accrued seasons and with an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.