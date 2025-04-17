 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Rams to conduct draft operations from space at LAFD Air Operations

  
Published April 17, 2025 05:45 PM

The Rams have taken their draft operations out of their team headquarters in recent years and they’ll be doing so again in 2025, but there will be a significant difference in the location.

While private homes have been transformed into the team’s draft room in the past, this year will find the Rams working from space at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Air Operations headquarters. The Rams will use a room in the headquarters as well as an adjacent hanger, but the unit’s operations will not be affected by their presence.

“Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,” team president Kevin Demoff said in a statement. “Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.”

On April 25, the Rams will host first responders from around the region for a talk with Demoff, head coach Sean McVay and other members of the organization before moving forward with the second day of the draft.